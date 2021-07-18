Angels do exist!

IT is almost two years since animal charity PAWS-PATAS has been able to organise any grand fundraising events.

“But additional income from individual initiatives has been an absolute godsend for the charity,” explained PAWS-PATAS president Vicky Hall.

Monthly outgoings now exceed €10,000 because of the huge number of kittens, cats, puppies and dogs abandoned at the shelter gates.

“That’s why we want to say a massive thank you to Nancy, Richard and Jay, the owners of Valery Bar and Restaurant in Mojacar, for donating €220,” Vicky said.

They decided to hold a special raffle before the European Cup Final with the very special prize of a genuine England football shirt.

Two hours prior to the match, selling €2 tickets, they raised a whopping €440 which they decided to donate to local charities, PAWS-PATAS being one of them.

“There are more plans on the horizon to support local charities, as it really is so nice to be in a position to help,” said Nancy, who recently adopted a cat from the PAWS-PATAS.

“What would we do without all the special angels who continue to support us?” asked PAWS-PATAS acting vice-president Chrissie Cremore as she gratefully received the donation.

“Be it quizzes, hair-shaving or walking a million steps, people’s generosity is so heart-warming and so appreciated,” she declared.

“This money will go towards much-needed kennel renovation for cats and dogs. We desperately need more secure holding pens.”

Meanwhile, PAWS-PATAS are organising a Kitten and Cake morning this Saturday, July 24, at their Turre outlet from 11am to 1pm.

“Come and cuddle (and adopt) a kitten, scoff cake and coffee and win one of our lovely raffle prizes,” Chrissie said.

“There are lots of amazing items on sale, and the Information Centre will answer any questions or queries you may have as well as details about becoming a volunteer.”

For further information visit the www.paws-patas.org website.