Uber says all passengers must wear masks after July 19

Uber has revealed its rules from Monday, July 19, in England when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

As of Monday, masks will no longer be mandatory in public, however, Uber has now revealed its rules for when the lockdown restrictions are lifted. Many other organisations also have their own rules, according to Wales Online.

A spokesman said: “While in some settings you will no longer be required to wear a face-covering or mask from July 19, we’ve decided to continue to ask everyone using the Uber app to wear masks or face coverings when travelling with us, unless exempt.

“The majority of our riders and drivers have told us that they would feel more comfortable riding with our No Mask, No Ride policy still in place.

“We’ve also taken into consideration the government guidance for people to wear a face-covering or mask when coming into contact with others that they don’t usually meet in enclosed spaces.

“Uber is a community, and we all play a role in keeping each other safe when moving around our cities.

“If you are riding with Uber and your driver arrives without a face covering, you can cancel your ride. Similarly, if you are not wearing a face covering, the driver has the right to cancel the ride.”

Uber’s Door to Door Safety Standard will stay in place:

Backseat-only policy:

To help create more space between you and your driver, make sure to sit in the back seat

Free health and safety supplies:

We’re continuing to partner with Unilever to provide free sanitising wipes and personal protective equipment to drivers, and we ask drivers to clean their vehicle after every trip.

Open the windows:

Open windows keep the air circulating and help reduce the risk of transmitting illness. Please make sure to keep them open.

