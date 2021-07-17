Sajid Javid has tested positive for Covid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that he has tested positive for Covid and that he is suffering “very mild” symptoms.

Javid, who said he has been fully vaccinated, took a lateral flow test this morning, July 17, after he was feeling a “bit groggy” last night. The test came back positive.

He said he is now self-isolating until he gets his results back from a PCR test.

The news comes as the UK recorded over 50,000 daily cases for Covid for the second consecutive day.

The last time cases reached over 50,000 was in mid-January, according to the BBC.

In a video posted on his Twitter feed, Mr Javid said: “I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it’s come out positive, so I’m now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test.


“I’m grateful that I’ve had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild.”

He urged people who had not had their vaccinations yet to “get out there and get them as soon as you can”.

Mr Javid also said people who feel unwell or “groggy”, or if they come into contact with someone who has positive should take a lateral flow test.


“If everyone plays their part, you’re not only protecting yourself and your loved ones but you’re also safeguarding the NHS and helping to preserve our way of life,” he added.

Javid replaced Matt Hancock as health secretary just under three weeks ago after CCTV footage came out showing Hancock kissing an aide in his office, breaching social-distancing rules that he himself had enforced.

