Arsenal agree £50m deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Arsenal agree £50m deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White
Arsenal agree £50m deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White. image: Twitter

Arsenal have agreed on a £50m deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White.

Arsenal have now agreed on a deal for the £50m – €58.34m transfer of the Brighton & Hove Albion defender- White was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England Euro 2020 squad.

The deal completes a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old, who was released by Southampton as a youngster before being signed by Brighton. He went on a number of loans from the Seagulls, including to Leeds’ Championship title-winning side in 2019-20.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

White’s performances for Leeds attracted the attention of many leading clubs and prompted Brighton to secure him on a new four-year contract last summer.

That deal put the Seagulls in a strong negotiating position this summer and it is understood they rejected two bids from the Gunners before the agreement was finally reached amid interest from other Premier League clubs.

White is on holiday so the transfer, including his medical, will not be completed until he returns. The transfer comes as Arsenal part ways with Brazil defender David Luiz after his contract expired.


The Gunners have also signed 21-year-old left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for £8m – €9.33m this summer although there is still some work to be done before the transfer can be finalised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here