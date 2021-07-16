Women are claiming increase in breast size from the Pfizer vaccine

WOMEN are claiming an increase in their breast size after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Could this be a new side effect of a vaccine? Is breast enlargement a new effect after getting the Pfizer vaccine? This is what dozens of women in Norway have explained through social networks that the Pfizer vaccine has caused an increase in bra size.

It all started with the video on the social media platform Tik Tok of a 17-year-old girl who said that after receiving the Pfizer vaccine she experienced a change in her body, “I went up a full bra size, it was a bit of a crisis in some way”, explained the Tiktoker. As a result, other women commented that the same thing had happened to them. And it didn’t just happen in Norway, there were also women in the US who claimed that they experienced the same situation.

Heinrich Backmann, the chief physician at the Breast Diagnostic Center at Nordland Hospital, explains that these changes are due to inflammation that causes the lymph nodes to become larger and more visible when receiving the vaccine. He clarified that this effect is temporary and that after a few weeks the body returns to normal, reported the Norwegian television network NRK.

On the other hand, Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said that when the vaccine is received, “maybe 10 per cent will have swollen lymph nodes in the armpit and this can push the breasts a little forward and can have the feeling that they have been enlarged”. The expert says that to have a mammogram it is necessary to allow four to six weeks after receiving the anti-COVID dose, or, logically, to do it before.