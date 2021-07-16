USING Google maps to find the cheapest petrol station nearest to your location



Google maps is a very useful app at the best of times, but now that it has the latest update, as far as drivers go, this browser application is something that can help you to save money on your journeys as well.

Since the latest update with Google maps, the app is now really proactive, and offers a very complete service for drivers, and you can now check the position of traffic radars, find out if there are any traffic jams or delays on a route you might be planning to take, or even find the location of your vehicle in case you ever forget where you parked it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another, and the service that can help you to save money, is the possibility of locating the cheapest fuel at the fuel station nearest to your vehicle’s position at the time of searching, which can help you to save a lot of euros on a fairly long journey, if you know how to operate the app correctly.

A search for the cheapest petrol station can return a search result showing the location nearest to you, along with the price per litre of the fuel at each station in the vicinity, to enable you to choose the one you think to be the most economical, and to do this you simply type ‘petrol stations’ into the search bar of the application.

This will give you a search result listing all the nearby petrol stations, and by selecting each station you can open its tab to consult the information given relating to the prices per litre. You can see an example of a search result below, it is in Spanish but hopefully, you can understand the simplicity of it all.

Of course, you can also tap on the red pin feature of Google maps, which will also open with all the relevant information about that petrol station, including the prices of fuel.

We wish you happy, and safe motoring.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.