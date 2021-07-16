TWO babies are hospitalized with Covid in Valencia. Two babies have been admitted for covid-19 in the Pediatric department of ​​the Hospital de La Ribera, in Alzira, Valencia, and are under observation due to their young age, since their condition is not serious, as reported by Andalucia Informacion. The babies have been admitted to the hospital in the last week and are in the Pediatrics ward, both with their mothers, one of them who has also tested positive with the virus.

The Levante-EMV newspaper has reported this Friday, July 16, that the Emergency department of the Alzira health centre confirmed on Tuesday night, July 13, the arrival of a mother with her baby, who is only twenty-seven days old, both infected but whose condition is not serious. However, when treating the infant, his admission was ordered as a precaution and to monitor the baby as a preventive measure. The other baby that has been hospitalized in the pediatric ward is a one-month-old baby who is also accompanied by its mother, who has not contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the virus incidence rate is trending upwards across Spain. The Ministry of Health notified this Thursday, July 15, 27,688 new infections and 41 deaths, which raises the global figure since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,069,162 infected and 81,084 deaths. The incidence rate continues to rise and has already reached 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days for the first time since February, after rising 31 points compared to Wednesday, July 14.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

