Spain ‘most booked’ for 30% of UK Travel Counsellors holidays.



Spain continued to be the most-booked destination for UK holiday firm Travel Counsellors last week.

It comes following Grant Shapps’ announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to the UK from an amber list country will not have to quarantine from 19 July.

Booking figures from Travel Counsellors also show that 50% of all new holiday bookings and re-bookings made last week (week beginning 28 June) were for summer 2021.

One in three (31%) new bookings made by the company were for Spain, while Greece was on the rise with 20% of new summer 2021 bookings made in the week commencing July 5 for Greek destinations.

Further out, Barbados, the UAE and the US lead bookings for winter 2021/22, while the US, Spain and the UK are the most popular destinations for summer 2022.

Kirsten Hughes, UK managing director, said: “Despite the Balearics being moved off the green travel list, we have experienced a considerable increase in summer bookings to two of Brits’ favourite destinations: Spain and Greece.

“The upsurge was clearly apparent after last week’s announcement of the removal of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travellers.”

She added: “We expect other popular destinations, such as Croatia, now moved to the green list, to follow the booking trend we have seen with Spain and Greece, as Britons seem more confident than ever in booking late summer holidays this year.”

