MOTHER of murdered Madrid teen ‘I feel so much pain’. Isaac, an 18-year-old young man, was killed this Wednesday, July 14, in Madrid after receiving four stab wounds in the back in a tunnel that connects the Retiro with the Arganzuela district.

The young man’s mother is devastated after what happened. “I want justice to be done, although at the moment I feel so much pain that I have no place for anger, but what has happened is not fair,” she told RTVE.”I had nothing to fear, my son was a good boy, he was a boy who made his music, he had many friends, everyone is supporting him a lot through social media networks,” she said.”What explanation is there for killing an 18-year-old boy? What explanation is there? Is there any?” She asked herself tearfully.

His friends, who are also deeply affected by the loss, have organized various tributes to remember him. One of them, with whom he had subsequently arranged to record a song together, witnessed the murder while talking to him on the phone. “I heard screams and then silence”, as reported by 20 Minutos. “He left the house and suddenly, after two minutes or so, he said” they are chasing me “. And I said” run for the metro, to the one who reaches the bridge, more or less” I heard “Oh ay, ay!”, I thought they were hitting him and then he said, all of a sudden, ‘leave me alone now, right?'” he said.

The authorities are still investigating the events. It has been confirmed that the hypothesis of a robbery has been ruled out since Isaac was found with all his belongings.