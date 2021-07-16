Half of Spain will reach up to 40 degrees this weekend

Half of Spain will feel intense heat this weekend as a heatwave arrives.

Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucia, Extremadura and Madrid will reach 40 degrees this weekend, according to Meteored forecasts.

Temperatures in the Guadalquivir, Guadiana Tajo valleys, the Miño Valley, as well as the centre and south of Gran Canaria and Las Vegas del Guadiana in Extremadura, rise today, July 16, with maximums that will exceed 39 degrees Celsius.

“And all this accompanied by tropical nights, with temperatures that will not drop below twenty degrees in much of the southwest quadrant, the Mediterranean coast and the Canary Islands,” said Beatriz Hervella, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Harvella has said that “on Saturday the temperatures will reach a ceiling” and warnings will be given towards the centre of the peninsula, a large part of Castilla-La Mancha, parts of Madrid, the community of Valencia, Lugo and others.

For Sunday, July 19, there will be “a general drop in temperatures of between three and four degrees expected in the southern half,” according to Harvella.

“A good part of those areas that will keep yellow warnings on Saturday will no longer be in that surveillance situation, except predictably the interior of Galicia and the occasional specific area”, she continued.

However, although she has indicated that there won’t be many warnings “Sunday’s day will continue to be hot in almost all of Spain”.

No temperature records have been broken yet, however, that could happen this weekend in the north of the country, according to 20 Minutos.

Temperatures are set to be higher than normal in August and could reach up to 3 degrees Celcius above the normal average.

