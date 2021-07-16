Anemona is back

Anemona is back
2021 T-SHIRTS: Town hall support for Anemona association Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

ANEMONA recently presented its 2021 t-shirts.

The association hopes to sell 5,000 of them to raise funds for the self-help group that assists women with breast and gynaecological cancers.

“We want the t-shirts to give visibility to the association and above all to the woman who are affected, or have been, by cancer,” explained Anemona’s president Maria Botella.

“We also hope to raise some money and to be able to make society aware of the problem,” she added during the presentation that was held on the Levante beach seafront and attended by Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez and the town hall’s Equality councillor, Angela Zaragozi.

While not losing sight of the pandemic and its possible effects, Anemona is currently preparing its activities for this year

In 2020, the annual “Pink Tide” that attracts thousands of participants each year could not be held owing to Covid restrictions but this year should be different.


“We are excited at the prospect of the March,” declared Botella, who added that the Anemona also hopes  – depending on the permitted capacity – for a public reading of its manifesto at the town hall.

Meanwhile the t-shirts, which cost €10 each, are on sale at Anemona’s headquarters in Benidorm’s Calle de la Biga.


