Guided tours of historic centre of Torrox

Discover the historic centre of Torrox this summer with their guided tours.

The tours will take place every Thursday, starting at 9 in the morning, from the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The mayor of Torrox, Jose Manuel Fernandez, has highlighted that during the winter some routes were carried out designed for the elderly in the municipality to walk and rediscover their surroundings.

This time, these routes are designed to publicise the heart of Torrox to all visitors or residents of nearby towns who want to delve into history, culture and enjoy the charm of its white streets.

Undoubtedly, this is a unique opportunity to get to know the Historic Centre of Torrox town completely free of charge, according to Axarquia Hoy.

Those interested should register in the tourist offices or tourist information points, in person, and they can also do so by calling 952 53 02 25 or by writing an email to [email protected]

Due to the health circumstances in which we find ourselves, the guided groups are of a maximum of 10 people, who will be given information regarding the protocols that must be followed at all times.

The news comes as Torrox town hall highlights its commitment to building sports tourism as an economic benefit to the municipality

The motto of the Malaga municipality of Torrox says that the region has the best climate in Europe, and right now, its commitment to sports tourism is also becoming one of the best, and the area is building a reputation that is attracting a lot of interest from the world of beach sports activities.

