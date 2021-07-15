The best in live entertainment at Legends La Cala de Mijas

Legends La Cala opened their doors once again on June 3 coinciding with the bar’s twelfth anniversary, and what a great start following a very difficult 14 months!

Legends in La Cala de Mijas has got to be one of the best choices for an evening of fun and entertainment with the best top class shows on the coast: Soul & Motown night, Jersey Boys, Rat Pack, Tom Jones, Robbie Williams, Kylie, Bublé, Neil Diamond and of course the comedy drag duo Dragtastic to name just a few, as this is just a handful of their long list of shows.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They have been established since 2010 and built up business to a very high standard.

Before reopening they also extended the size of the club to double the capacity to comply with new rules in order to serve food.

There is a new package available for the excellent price of €15 which includes a show and a personal table, buffet to share and table service throughout from their fabulous staff.

Drinks are very reasonably priced.

At present they are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, it is highly recommended to book to reserve your seats at this popular venue.

Book via their Facebook page (LegendsLaCala), call or WhatsApp 628 353 884 or e-mail [email protected]