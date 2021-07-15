Spain’s men’s football squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente will bank on a squad – that includes Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Marco Asensio, Unai Simon, Oscar Mingueza – to break their 21-year medal drought at the Games.

Spain won the silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, where they lost to Cameroon in the final. They were crowned Olympic champions eight years earlier on home soil at Barcelona 1992, where they beat Poland 3-2 in the gold-medal match.

The core members of the squad have tasted victory at big tournaments, including the Under-21 European Championship in 2019, as well as players that are in action for the senior team at the European Championship.

The Spanish squad will play a friendly against hosts Japan in Kobe on 17 July before they travel to Sapporo, where they will play their opening two matches at the Olympic Games.

The 22-member Spanish football team for Tokyo 2020:

Goalkeepers:

Alvaro Fernandez (SD Huesca)

Unai Simon (Athletic Club)

Alex Domínguez (UD Las Palmas)

Defenders:

Oscar Mingueza (FC Barcelona)

Jesus Vallejo (Granada CF)

Eric García (FC Barcelona)

Pau Torres (Villarreal CF)

Oscar Gil (RCD Espanyol)

Juan Miranda (Real Betis Balompie)

Midfielders:

Marc Cucurella (Getafe CF)

Jon Moncayola (CA Osasuna)

Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Carlos Soler (Valencia CF)

Pedri (FC Barcelona)

Forwards:

Bryan Gil (Sevilla CF)

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Dani Olmo (Leipzig)

Mikel Oyarzábal (Real Sociedad)

Rafa Mir (Wolverhampton)

Javi Puado (Espanyol)

