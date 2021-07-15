Qatar re-opens for fully vaccinated international travellers

The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

A new streamlined set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of Covid-19, has been implemented and is effective immediately.

The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

The new arrangements will also make it easier for citizens and residents of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar. All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar, before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In order to visit Qatar – international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the Ehteraz website (www.ehteraz.gov.qa).

Travellers have to apply for the authorization through the Ehteraz website, free of charge, at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All inbound travellers are advised to submit their application as soon as they have all their required documentation, to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised to only let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for from the above effective date.

