Puzzle Solutions Edition 1880

WORD SQUARE

alert, alter, apple, earl, elate, epaulet, lappet, late, later, leap, leapt, leer, leper, lure, lute, pale, paler, palter, papule, peal, pearl, peel, pelt, perpetual, petal, petrel, plat, plate, plater, plea, pleat, pleura, prelate, pule, pulp, pupal, purl, purple, rappel, real, reel, relate, repeal, repel, rule, tale, teal, ultra. PERPETUAL

WORD SPIRAL

1 Fuss; 2 Stud; 3 Dare; 4 Epee; 5 Even; 6 Navy; 7 Yawn; 8 Nazi; 9 Isle; 10 Eden; 11 Nice; 12 Exam; 13 Meek; 14 Knob; 15 Burr; 16 Rapt. NEPTUNE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Eton College; 2 Barometer; 3 Uganda; 4 Paraffin; 5 Irrigation; 6 Charlie Chaplin; 7 Union of Soviet Socialist Republics; 8 Quintuplets; 9 Balmoral; 10 Africa.

LADDER

Hand, Sand, Said, Slid, Slip, Slap, Clap

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Fingerprint; 9 Own; 10 Stopwatch; 11 Motto; 13 Evictor; 14 Normal; 16 Heroin; 18 Lissome; 19 Visit; 20 Clientele; 21 Arc; 22 Gets dressed. Down: 2 Ian; 3 Gusto; 4 Rooted; 5 Rawhide; 6 Notations; 7 Commonplace; 8 Short notice; 12 Turnstile; 15 Abounds; 17 Meteor; 19 Views; 21 Ate.

QUICK

Across: 5 Peer; 7 Blancmange; 8 Trek; 10 West; 12 Ash; 13 Hugely; 16 Image; 18 Ova; 20 Data; 21 Irks; 22 Elk; 24 Gully; 25 Sneeze; 26 Nod; 27 Jinx; 29 Aria; 33 Conclusion; 34 Here. Down: 1 Ill; 2 Knee; 3 Omit; 4 And; 5 Pet; 6 Enemy; 9 Hardy; 10 Whiten; 11 Ego; 13 Hedge; 14 Evil; 15 Larynx; 17 Male; 19 Aside; 23 Key; 25 Serve; 27 July; 28 Nest; 30 Ace; 31 Gnu; 32 Hop.

ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD



Across: 1 Guantes, 5 Motos, 8 Seats, 9 Golpear, 10 Elogiar, 11 Stain, 12 Canoe, 14 Psalm, 19 Ancla, 21 Cheaper, 23 Trabajo, 24 These, 25 Leona, 26 Surname. Down: 1 Gospel, 2 Avaro, 3 Testigo, 4 Seguro, 5 Miles, 6 Toenail, 7 Spring, 13 Anciano, 15 Shelter, 16 Cartel, 17 Across, 18 Freeze, 20 Araña, 22 Pieza.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

WORDSEARCH

GOGEN

CODEWORD

FUTOSHIKI

ALPHAMUDDLE