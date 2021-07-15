Puzzle Solutions Edition 1880

WORD SQUARE

alert, alter, apple, earl, elate, epaulet, lappet, late, later, leap, leapt, leer, leper, lure, lute, pale, paler, palter, papule, peal, pearl, peel, pelt, perpetual, petal, petrel, plat, plate, plater, plea, pleat, pleura, prelate, pule, pulp, pupal, purl, purple, rappel, real, reel, relate, repeal, repel, rule, tale, teal, ultra. PERPETUAL

WORD SPIRAL

1 Fuss; 2 Stud; 3 Dare; 4 Epee; 5 Even; 6 Navy; 7 Yawn; 8 Nazi; 9 Isle; 10 Eden; 11 Nice; 12 Exam; 13 Meek; 14 Knob; 15 Burr; 16 Rapt. NEPTUNE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Eton College; 2 Barometer; 3 Uganda; 4 Paraffin; 5 Irrigation; 6 Charlie Chaplin; 7 Union of Soviet Socialist Republics; 8 Quintuplets; 9 Balmoral; 10 Africa.

LADDER

Hand, Sand, Said, Slid, Slip, Slap, Clap

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Fingerprint; 9 Own; 10 Stopwatch; 11 Motto; 13 Evictor; 14 Normal; 16 Heroin; 18 Lissome; 19 Visit; 20 Clientele; 21 Arc; 22 Gets dressed. Down: 2 Ian; 3 Gusto; 4 Rooted; 5 Rawhide; 6 Notations; 7 Commonplace; 8 Short notice; 12 Turnstile; 15 Abounds; 17 Meteor; 19 Views; 21 Ate.

QUICK

Across: 5 Peer; 7 Blancmange; 8 Trek; 10 West; 12 Ash; 13 Hugely; 16 Image; 18 Ova; 20 Data; 21 Irks; 22 Elk; 24 Gully; 25 Sneeze; 26 Nod; 27 Jinx; 29 Aria; 33 Conclusion; 34 Here. Down: 1 Ill; 2 Knee; 3 Omit; 4 And; 5 Pet; 6 Enemy; 9 Hardy; 10 Whiten; 11 Ego; 13 Hedge; 14 Evil; 15 Larynx; 17 Male; 19 Aside; 23 Key; 25 Serve; 27 July; 28 Nest; 30 Ace; 31 Gnu; 32 Hop.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Guantes, 5 Motos, 8 Seats, 9 Golpear, 10 Elogiar, 11 Stain, 12 Canoe, 14 Psalm, 19 Ancla, 21 Cheaper, 23 Trabajo, 24 These, 25 Leona, 26 Surname. Down: 1 Gospel, 2 Avaro, 3 Testigo, 4 Seguro, 5 Miles, 6 Toenail, 7 Spring, 13 Anciano, 15 Shelter, 16 Cartel, 17 Across, 18 Freeze, 20 Araña, 22 Pieza.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1880
Sudoku-Easy-1880

HARD


Sudoku-Hard-1880
Sudoku-Hard-1880

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1880
WORDSEARCH-1880

GOGEN

GOGEN-1880
GOGEN-1880

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1880
CODEWORD-1880

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1880
FUTOSHIKI-1880

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1880
ALPHAMUDDLE-1880

