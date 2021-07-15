First look at ‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for part one of ‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’.

‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’ will be a two-part programme featuring Jeremy, Richard and James as they embark on a lockdown special to celebrate the classic 70’s cars they remember on TV shows as kids. They will also find out why those great vehicles never took off in the UK.

The three hosts will take their iconic cars across the beautiful scenery of Scotland (hence ‘Lochdown!). They will be at the wheel of a Cadillac Coupe De Ville as driven by Elvis, a Lincoln Continental as driven by Jock Ewing of Dallas fame and a Buick Riviera as driven by Clint Eastwood.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The threesome will cause havoc on the ancient street of Edinburgh, a showdown with Abbie on the track and test out the worst Soviet and American cars ever produced.

The hilarious trio finds themselves homeless in the Highlands and will modify their cars and travel to the Outer Hebrides for one of their toughest challenges to date, heyyouguys.com reports.

In deepest Scotland, James, Richard and Jeremy have to build a homemade floating bridge across the Hebridean sea that must be capable of supporting them and their huge cars on a dangerous journey to their final destination.

The show will be available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, July 30.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.