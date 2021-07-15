Fewer school run snarl-ups

DRIVERS can now access the N-332 from the Salto de Agua schools and sports complex.

“This new lane will reduce traffic,” said Benidorm’s Traffic councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

“Vehicles leaving the schools or the Palau d’Esports that are heading for the Poniente zone, the N-332 or the AP-7 no longer need to use the Avenida de Europa roundabout,” he explained.

“As well as decongesting traffic at the roundabout, the new access will improve traffic flow in Salto de Agua, which is always dense when the schools’ 4,000 pupils are entering and leaving,” pointed out De Zarate, adding that big sports events at the Palau have also complicated traffic conditions in the past.

The Salto de Agua lane now giving N-332 access is 100 metres long and cost €57,000 to construct, the councillor revealed.