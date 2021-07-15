Fewer school run snarl-ups

Linda Hall
NOW OPEN: Main road access from the Salto de Agua schools and sports complex Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

DRIVERS can now access the N-332 from the Salto de Agua schools and sports complex.

“This new lane will reduce traffic,” said Benidorm’s Traffic councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

“Vehicles leaving the schools or the Palau d’Esports that are heading for the Poniente zone, the N-332 or the AP-7 no longer need to use the Avenida de Europa roundabout,” he explained.

“As well as decongesting traffic at the roundabout, the new access will improve traffic flow in Salto de Agua, which is always dense when the schools’ 4,000 pupils are entering and leaving,” pointed out De Zarate, adding that big sports events at the Palau have also complicated traffic conditions in the past.

The Salto de Agua lane now giving N-332 access is 100 metres long and cost €57,000 to construct, the councillor revealed.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

