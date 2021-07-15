Authorities offer £5,000 reward for information on newborn baby found dead in canal

Authorities offer £5,000 reward for information on new born baby found dead in a West Midlands canal.

The newborn baby was tragically found dead in a West Midlands canal and is thought to have been there for four days before his body was discovered. Police have launched a murder probe into the shocking death and a £5,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers. The young baby was discovered at a West Midlands country Park.

Crimestoppers are now offering a £5,000 reward for information if it leads to an arrest and conviction. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the Essington Canal in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall on May 20, and police believe the infant’s death was deliberate. A murder investigation has been launched.

Police are still hoping to trace the baby’s mother as they are worried for her welfare. It is thought the baby was born full-term and that he was “probably not alive” when he was placed in the canal water.

Dad Lee Coles discovered the young baby as he headed home after shopping for his father. Speaking to the Sun he said: “It wasn’t obvious what it was because of the angle it was at. There was debris on top, like something had been thrown on it.

“I just thought someone had thrown a whole chicken in the canal – but when I got closer, I noticed I noticed the feet and the hands.

“I used a branch to move the debris to look properly, and there was the body of a baby.

“It was a newborn, completely naked. At first I thought it was a doll.

“Once I confirmed it was a real baby I rang the emergency services.

“I’m still having flashbacks.”

Finding the baby’s body was one of the worst things that Lee has ever had to go through. “I was sick to the stomach. I was physically heaving,” said Lee.

“I went into complete shock. I couldn’t move. I had to sit down – I felt like I was going to pass out.

“I have never ever been in such a situation in my life. It’s one of the worst things I’ll ever go through.”

Crimestoppers are now offering a substantial reward, according to the Sun. They can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“This is a particularly sad, tragic case, and shocking for the community, so we are keen to have answers as to what happened and who was involved,” said director of operations at Crimestoppers, Mick Duthie.

“We are urging anyone who may know something to contact our charity anonymously as soon as possible.

“There is concern also for the well-being of the baby’s mother.

“Investigators, who have asked our charity to put up this reward, believe that someone may know or suspect who the mother is.

“We hope that our reward for information given anonymously will help prompt someone’s conscience to speak up and tell us what they know.”

