Andalucia plans to vaccinate school students in August

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0

Andalucia plans to vaccinate adolescents aged 12 or over in August ahead of the start of the academic year.

Students will likely be vaccinated in the schools, but regional Health Minister Jesus Aguirre has called on the government to maintain a steady supply of vaccines.

Elias Bendodo, spokesman for the Junta de Andalucia, said on July 12 that no AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to arrive next week and less than half the expected number of Pfizer vaccines are available.

