Rebekah Vardy to pay some of Colleen Rooneys legal fees

Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay rival Coleen Rooney around £25,000 in legal fees in the Wagatha Christie case.

Rebekah Vardy has been ordered to pay around £25,000 of Rooney's legal fees in the ongoing High Court case.

This is another blow for the Dancing on Ice star in the ongoing £1 million libel suit against Rooney, who last week claimed a victory in the latest round of the fight when a judge rejected Vardy’s bid to remove substantial parts of Rooney’s defence relating to her rival’s dealings with The Sun newspaper and its column The Secret Wag.

Judge Mrs Justice Steyn said that such dealings are not relevant to the case in which Vardy is taking legal action following information from Rooney’s private Instagram being leaked to the Sun in 2019. Rooney claimed Vardy was to blame and released a Twitter post blaming the DOI star, a claim which Vardy denies.

Rooney, 33, said she “came up with an idea” to try to prove her theory that it was Vardy, and that she blocked everyone apart from her from seeing her Instagram stories.

A source said today, July 14: “Coleen’s legal team will present further evidence concerning Rebekah Vardy’s dealings with The Sun and her association The Secret WAG.

“Lots of industry figures have come forward. It could be Pandora’s box for Rebekah,” The Daily Mail reports.

