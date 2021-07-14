Trump wants justice for White House information leak

TRUMP wants justice for the White House information leak. The former US President Donald Trump told several of his advisers in 2020 that whoever had leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker to protect himself from anti-racism protests had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details of that episode with the press.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, this case and other episodes that took place during Trump’s stay in the White House are described in a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, accessed by CNN. Bender recalls in his book when the tycoon, the former first lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron, were taken to take refuge in the underground bunker of the White House during the massive protests registered in front of the headquarters of the Presidency and in other cities of the United States for the murder of the African-American man George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The journalist, in the book entitled “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost”, assures that in the days after this event, Trump held a tense meeting with senior military officials, the forces of order and the West Wing advisers. In these conversations, the former president openly complained about the fact that the event had leaked to the press. In addition, “Trump exploded as soon as those responsible arrived and yelled at them… t was the angriest moment that some advisers had seen in the president,” Bender writes.”Whoever did that should be charged with treason! ‘ shouted Trump. “They should be executed!” maintains the author of the book, whose excerpts are released by the US network.

