Spain calls for ‘immediate’ release of journalist detained in Cuba

The Spanish foreign minister has called on Cuba for the immediate release of Spanish journalist, Camila Acosta.

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, called for the immediate release of Camila Acosta yesterday, Tuesday, July 13. Acosta was detained on Monday when covering the civil unrest in Cuba for Spanish newspaper ABC.

“Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities to respect it…We demand the immediate release of Camila Acosta,” tweeted Albares on his second day on the job.

The government in Cuba cracked down on activists on Monday, July 12, following protests that involved thousands in the streets over the weekend in what is being called the biggest anti-government demonstrations seen in Cuba in decades.

Acosta describes herself on Twitter as an independent journalist in Cuba and had been following the unrest and uploading photos on social media, Reuters reports.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, said that Cuba “is not a democracy” and that “Without interference, the country has to find its own way”, on Tuesday evening.

He demanded Acosta’s release and said that Cubans should be allowed to protest and enjoy the “same rights and freedoms as in Spain”.

According to exiled rights group Cubalex, there have been at least 100 activists, protesters and independent journalists detained since Sunday.

ABC has said that Cuba wanted to charge Acosta with alleged “crimes against state security” and have asked Madrid to use diplomatic pressure to secure her release.

