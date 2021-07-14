Moreno does not see “sufficient reason” for a curfew in Andalucia

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, says he does not see “sufficient reason” to request a curfew in Andalusia because of the surge of Covid-19 cases.

Moreno said he recognised “a deep concern on the part of all public officials in all autonomous communities” about the “explosion” of Covid cases, especially among people under 30 years of age.

But he said there are “other measures” to control the virus and the high vaccination rate in the region is an additional “shield”.

The number of people needing intensive care treatment is also 90 per cent less than at the height of the pandemic last year, he added on July 13.

