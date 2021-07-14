Mijas healthy eating campaign

The mayor of health has announced a healthy eating campaign for summer 2021.

The mayor of Health, Mari Carmen Gonzalez, presented the healthy eating campaign ‘When the sun tightens, lighten your diet’ this morning, July 14. The campaign is aimed at the general population to inform and become aware of the importance of taking care of meals throughout the year, but especially in summer.

In summer, high temperatures make sweating greater and with it the loss of minerals, so there are certain products that are more recommended to take care of health at this time of year.

The activity will take place on July 23 and 24 as well as August 6 and 7 in the Plaza de El Torreón de La Cala from 11am to 2:30pm and from 5pm to 7:30pm.

“Summer is coming and we endure significant temperatures and we thought it would be a good idea to go outside and talk a little about healthy eating, what to eat in summer and what not. We are going to set up tents with material to carry out informative recreational activities for all ages,” said Gonzalez.

The councillor has listed some of the tips that will be presented in these days, such as reducing the intake of calories and fat, avoiding heavy and copious meals, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables, moderating the consumption of red meat and eating more fish, drinking more water, reducing alcoholic or energy drinks, enjoying ice cream occasionally and doing physical activity frequently but avoiding hot hours.

“Health and disease enter through the mouth so we are going to learn to feed ourselves and we hope it will be well received,” added the mayor.

The area psychologist, Ana Belen Garcia, stressed that the activity is free and that prior registration is not necessary, pointing out that it is divided by age groups due to the difference in nutrients that each of them needs.

“For the little ones we have games that teach them the functions of food and the types that there, we will even simulate a market so that they can make their own menu,” said Garcia.

Adolescents will be shown a more critical view of energy drinks, the abuse of carbohydrates or industrial pastries and they will be able to check the amount of sugar or caffeine in some soft drinks, among other activities.

Finally, adults will be shown the influence of marketing on food, the importance of consuming local and seasonal products, as well as the myth that alcohol hydrates in the heat.

