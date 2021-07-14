Choosing a private school is an investment in your children’s future

Every year, parents face the decision regarding whether they should send their children to private school, which, of course, is an added expense to the family budget, but has many benefits to consider and is an investment in your children’s future.

No-one left behind

Class sizes are generally smaller in private schools, meaning that the teachers’ time is not divided among so many students. This means that they can give more individual attention to each student. This means that they will be able to focus on children who are talented in certain areas, setting them differentiated tasks so that their skills are not wasted or lost in the crowd.

On the other hand, they can also help students who might be finding certain subjects a little challenging, giving them work adapted to their level which will help them to achieve their goals little by little and not lose interest or feel disheartened when they realise they don’t grasp certain concepts at the same rate as their classmates.

In Early Years stages, there are Teaching Assistants, who support small groups or even individual students during lessons, to focus on aspects with which they may have more difficulty while the teacher can continue to make progress with the rest of the class.

Your children will also be in a more nurturing environment. Smaller classes mean that the teachers get to know their students better and are much more likely to become aware if there is a situation which is worrying them or if there is something going on in their lives.

Above and beyond

Private school teachers are typically well-qualified and dedicated to transmitting their knowledge in the best way possible, with specialised lesson plans to fulfil the curriculum in which they ensure that children are learning in a fun and engaging way. These teachers want their students to receive the best education possible from their school and having access to the resources and technology needed to introduce different learning styles, bringing together both the traditional and the interactive, in order to give your child the best start in life.

Safe as houses

The safety of their children is a top priority for all parents, and private schools have much stricter safety measures in place. This includes controls so that only authorised members of the family can take the children out of school, a tighter watch on possible cases of cyber-bullying and more adults on the premises with a better teacher-student ratio. Playgrounds are watched for violent or suspicious behaviour to ensure that a safe environment is provided.

Get involved

Private schools often make more of an effort to involve parents and get them to participate in daily life at school. This gives parents a better understanding of their child’s education and they can meet with the teachers or contact them more frequently. Private schools also tend to provide a community feeling for students and their families, with activities and events, such as concerts and shows, exhibitions of students’ work, collaboration between classes at different levels, allowing children of different ages to mix, putting student figures in place who others can come to when in need. This means that the students feel more at home in school and have no qualms about interacting with older or younger children as equals.

Getting on in life

The number of students who go to better rated universities is higher amongst those who have studied at private school. They achieve better grades and as they are mainly surrounded by peers who also aspire to the same standards and generally pursue other beneficial activities outside school, such as sports, music, art, etc.

An investment for the future

Investing in private education will help your child develop at many levels, but mainly intellectually and socially, as well as preparing them for future academic success.

There are many excellent private schools throughout Spain, some offering education in English or other languages, others following the Spanish curriculum. It is just a case of finding what best suits the needs and priorities of your family.

Thank you for reading 'Choosing a private school is an investment in your children's future' about private schools in Spain.