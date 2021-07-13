62-year-old man tries to rape woman when showing her a flat

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman when he was showing her a flat.

The man was showing the victim a flat that is up for rent in Palma, Mallorca. According to sources from the Local Police, the incident took place on Friday, July 9, in the neighbourhood of Son Armadams at 8:30pm.

The victim and the aggressor are of Algerian nationality. The woman had apparently asked friends for help in finding an apartment to rent and they gave her the contact details of the perpetrator.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The victim met the perpetrator at the rental property and he allegedly began to flatter and touch her. The victim, feeling uncomfortable, attempted to leave and the perpetrator allegedly grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground and tried to kiss her. He allegedly restrained her and tried to remove her clothes before she managed to get away and alert a neighbour for help.

Neighbours also heard the woman screaming and Local Police attended the scene, with the man claiming he had not done anything and the woman had become “sick in the head” and had left the property without her handbag – which he then handed to the officers.

The neighbour who has helped the woman told officers of what had happened, the man was then arrested for an alleged crime of sexual assault, according to 20 Minutos.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.