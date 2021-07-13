Mijas reinforces anti-Covid measures on its beaches

The mayor of Playas, José Carlos Martín, has announced the reinforcement that the department has carried out for this high season on the coast regarding anti-Covid measures.

“Three drones have joined the Rescue and Lifeguard system that we already had in place to calculate the capacity of our beaches. Ten controllers are in place for the same purpose, also to guarantee that the social distancing between towels from different units is respected, thus creating safer spaces to enjoy this natural environment”, said the councillor.

As Martín explains, “the vaccination rate is good but the virus has not disappeared and all the security measures that we can implement from the local administration we will continue to carry out. The health of our neighbours and tourists is essential for us and that additional guarantee also makes our destination more attractive.

This year we have presented Mijas as a safe outdoor vacation spot with our offer based on the beach, routes through the mountains, the coastal path or golf, appealing to the preferences of post-Covid travellers”.

Unlike last year, when the Junta de Andalucia launched a regulation with a series of restrictions in this area and provided controllers to the Andalucian coast, on this occasion it has asked the coastal municipalities for contingency plans and the measures that each locality will take. In the case of Mijas, preventive measures are still being maintained for this season.

It should also be noted that 65 sanitising gel dispensers are distributed along the coast to which the cleaning reinforcement is added. “One of the measures that offered more security to our bathers last year and that we have repeated again in 2021 is to have a permanent cleaning professional in the beach bathrooms so that every time they are used they are disinfected”, adds the councillor.

Mijas Council has also installed informational posters on beaches with all the recommendations on the prevention of coronavirus and the rules of use of the coastline.

