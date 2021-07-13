MALAGA records over 1,000 new coronavirus infections, today, July 13. The province 1,031 new cases in just one day while hospitalized patients increase significantly and the incidence rate continues to rise. In just one day it grows almost 40 points after it increased another 90 on Monday, July 12. In addition, in a single day, there are 38 hospitalizations. It is the epidemiological scenario of a virus that, it is clear, unlike that of the flu, does not diminish with high temperatures, but rather spreads at all times of the year.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the rate at the provincial level goes from 442.3 positives per 100,000 inhabitants the previous day to 482.2 this Tuesday, July 13. It represents an increase of 39.9 points. In Malaga capital, it also rises and more: 52.9 points since from 444.1 it increases to 482.2. Both the province and the city follow the same upward trend as Andalucia. But in the autonomous community, the incidence rate grows less, exactly 19.4 at the regional level. It was 278.7 on Monday, July 12, and now stands at 298.1. In any case, Malaga, the province and Andalucia are at extreme risk of the spread of Covid-19 since they exceed the rate of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Another negative aspect is that hospitalizations are growing significantly. Last week they ranged from eight on Friday, July 9, to 23 on Saturday, July 10. But now they are going up daily, this Monday, July 12 there were 33 and this Tuesday, July 13, there are another 38 in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, the healthcare pressure rises significantly. On Monday there were 152 admitted and now there are 190 and of these, 23 are in an ICU. Since the pandemic began, a total of 8,572 people have required admission to a hospital and of these, 810 have required Intensive Care due to its severity.

