Hollywood icon Harrison Ford celebrates his birthday

Hollywood icon, actor Harrison Ford, turns 79 today, July 13. His career spans over five decades and several roles that made pop culture history.

Ford has starred in Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, all iconic pieces of cinema art and history.

Despite nearing almost 80, Ford is still filming. But in June he injured himself on the of Indiana June 5.

A Disney spokesperson said, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder.

“Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Indiana Jones 5 began filming in the UK earlier this month. It had been delayed for almost a year due to the pandemic.

Steven Spielberg is among the producers of the new film, with a release date pencilled in for July 2022.

It is not the first time Ford has injured himself during rehearsals.

Ford reprised the role of Han Solo in the long-awaited Star Wars sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, which became massively successful like its predecessors. During filming on June 11, 2014, Ford suffered what was said to be a fractured ankle when a hydraulic door fell on him.

He was airlifted to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, England, for treatment. Ford’s son Ben released details on his father’s injury, saying that his ankle would likely need a plate and screws, and that filming could be altered slightly with the crew needing to shoot Ford from the waist up for a short time until he recovered.

