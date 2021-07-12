THREE arrested for assault and robbery after date hoax in Almeria. The Guardia Civil has arrested three people aged 33, 29 and 26, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation using a knife in the town of Canjayar, Almeria, after deceiving the victim with a fake romantic date.

The investigation began last June when the victim filed a complaint at the Roquetas de Mar Guardia Civil offices for having suffered a robbery with violence and intimidation with a knife in Canjayar. The 46-year-old victim informed the officers that he had been in contact with a woman through an Internet contact page. This exchange in contact led him to a ground-floor house in Canjayar and the moment he entered the house, two more people arrived, one of them holding a knife and they helped the girl, who acted as a hook, to lock the victim inside the house by pushing and assaulting, as explained by the Guardia Civil.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, under death threats, the assailants stole the victim’s credit card and forced him to reveal the PIN code. When they obtained it, one of the perpetrators went to an ATM and took out €900, while the other two remained watching the victim in the house. After obtaining the money, the perpetrators fled the scene very quickly.

The Guardia Civil officers began to collect all possible data on the aggressors and began an intense search in the area where the events occurred. During the development of the investigation, officers established different interviews with possible witnesses, obtaining important results that were decisive for the identification of the perpetrators.

With the information obtained, officers were able to identify the perpetrators of the events and once located they were detained in Canjayar as alleged perpetrators of a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation with a knife. The proceedings conducted together with the detainees have been delivered to the Acting Court of the Guardia de Almeria, which has decreed the entry into provisional prison and without bail for the three detainees.