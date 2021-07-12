Rincon de la Victoria feria takes place from July 15

THE feria in Rincon de la Victoria will go ahead from July 15, with concerts by Maria de la Colina and Las Soles.

Taking place until July 18 the feria´s concerts will be based in Plaza Al-Andalus and in the Plaza de la Constitucion between 8.30 pm and midnight.

The attractions will be based in Huerta Julian, closing at midnight. On July 16 and 17 they will close at 1 am.

The council will also be offering 300 tickets for attractions to families in Rincon de la Victoria.

Councillor for Ferias, Carla Perles, said: “From the Department of Culture, Fairs and Festivities we will continue to aid the cultural sector.”

Acts at the feria will include the Estrella Diaz Dance Academy and the Estrella del Alba Association in Rincon de la Victoria.

