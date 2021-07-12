News in Brief Axarquia

Airport Growth

MALAGA Airport gained further passengers in June, reaching 645,820 travellers and 31 per cent of the traffic seen in 2019.

The airport´s passengers figures had been down during travel restrictions in the pandemic, however they are beginning to rebound, with 7,912 flights operating at Malaga Airport in June.

Motril Hospital

THE former head of a department at Motril Hospital has died.

Dr Miguel Angel Diaz Castellanos was a director at the hospital before his death. Doctors at the hospital have come out to praise him for his work.

Police Recruitment

A TOTAL of 149 aspiring candidates have applied for three positions in the Nerja Local Police.

Nerja Council is recruiting to increase the number of staff in its Local Police to around 30 officers. The council will now put together a tribunal to put the candidates through their paces before hiring the new officers.

Beach death

A MAN with spina bifida has died on a beach in Nerja after his wheelchair overturned in the water and he drowned.

Two doctors tried to rescusitate the man, however the 36-year-old died. The man was at the beach with family and friends when the accident took place.

Malaga Murder

A MAN in Malaga has been found guilty of killing his 81-year-old mother and trying to murder his sister.

Prosecutors are now asking for 27 years in prison after the man shot his mother dead in Puerto de la Torre in Malaga.

€15,000 Grant

THE Axarquia Association of Women with Breast Cancer has donated €15,000 to Malaga Biomedical Research to be used in its fight against breast cancer.

The funds will go to research into a new type of treatment for breast cancer led by the

director of the Oncology Clinical Management Unit of the public hospitals of Malaga.

