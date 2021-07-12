Music world in shock as Carlos Lorente deputy director of Los40 dies

The Music world has been left in shock as Carlos Lorente, deputy director of Los40 dies unexpectedly.

Many people from the world of television, radio and music have been left shocked and in morning after the news broke of the death of Carlos Lorente, deputy director of Los40. Carlos had been linked to Los40 for around 20 years, and many people will dearly miss him.

The radio station Los40 took to social media to announce the sad news. “Today a great friend has gone. Soul of LOS40, music lover to the core and an inspiration to us all. You will always be our Number 1. All our love to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, @Carlos_Lorente_❤️” said the station.

Carlos was known by many people in the world of music and he will be severely missed. People have taken to social media to say goodbye to a dear friend.

TV and radio host Frank Blanco took to Twitter to pay tribute to Carlos. “Oh Carlos, although in my heart you will always be Charlie… you left this morning too soon, without life warning you, without being able to say goodbye, and without us being able to have that pending reunion. I will never forget you.

“Bon voyage my dear.

“DEP” said Blanco.

