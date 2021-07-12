FOR the 26th year running It was time to Get Wet for Multiple Sclerosis in Mallorca last Sunday July 11with a dip in the sea.

The Consell de Mallorca once again joined the campaign which has been organised for 26 years by the Balearic Association of Multiple Sclerosis (ABDEM) every second Sunday in July.

The Minister of Social Rights and President of the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), Javier de Juan, took part in the main event of the campaign in Mallorca, which was held on the beach of Cala Marçal de Portocolom.

The initiative, which aims to raise awareness and inform society about multiple sclerosis and publicize the work of ABDEM, this year returned to a face-to-face format, although this was done with restrictions although last year it was done virtually because of the health situation.

This year the number of island municipalities where it has taken place has been reduced from 40 to 20 and there have also been fewer volunteers.

De Juan highlighted the work done by ABDEM “through specific actions such as this and throughout the year offering its services to improve the quality of life of people affected by this neuro-degenerative disease and its environment.”

In addition to the traditional dip in the sea, other activities have been organised, such as the sale of campaign material to raise funds so that all people with multiple sclerosis can access care and rehabilitation services.

More than 55,000 people suffer from this chronic disease in Spain and it is believed that there is a prevalence of 120 cases per 100.00 inhabitants, with a proportion of three women for every man affected.

