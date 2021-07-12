Black box recovered from helicopter in deadly accident

Police have recovered the black box of a helicopter that crashed giving chase to suspected smugglers in the early hours of July 11.

The incident left one dead. According to media reports, the deceased agent, Jose Luis Dominguez Iborra, was trapped inside the helicopter while it sank.

A Customs Surveillance boat, which was also participating in the pursuit, rescued two survivors and recovered Dominguez Iborra’s body from the wreck.

Police will now investigate the cause of the accident which saw the helicopter rapidly lose altitude before plunging into the sea near Sotogrande, Cadiz.

