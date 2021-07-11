Fans are seen on social media storming Wembley security barriers

FANS storm Wembley security barriers ahead of tonight’s match, being chased ny stewards



Ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, a group of football fans has stormed the barriers outside Wembley Stadium this afternoon, and broken into the outer perimeter of the ground, being chased by stewards, it has been reported by SunSport, and the Daily Mail.

Video footage on social media shows a crowd breaking through a cordon of police officers and stewards at the main entrance to Club Wembley, who are unable to stop them, and there are unconfirmed reports that the fans have managed to get inside the stadium and take seats, although the reports are not clear as to whether any of these fans actually had tickets.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium confirmed in a statement that there were no security breaches at the stadium, “We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from the police. Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium”.

There is no more information as yet, and it is not known if the incident will have any impact on the match, which, along with around 60,000 spectators inside the stadium, is estimated to be expecting a worldwide television audience of 35 million.

In a separate incident, reported by the Mirror, England fans have been filmed fighting each other on Wembley Way, with police officers moving in quickly to calm things, with fans seen throwing punches at each other, as well as grappling their fellow supporters and getting physical.

#EURO2020 It is all messy as Fans break through security barriers and run into Wembley ahead of England v Italy. Too much hype and now too much stupidity from a section of the fans#KTNEuro2020 #EuroFinal #ENGITA #EnglandvsItaly pic.twitter.com/NkX2DO23b3 — Moses Wakhisi (@moseswakhisi) July 11, 2021

