Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has re-shuffled his cabinet for the third time in less than two years. The Foreign Minister is among a series of high profile exits.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has re-shuffled his cabinet, also known as the Council of Ministers, with a series of high profile exits including the Foreign Ministry, Education Ministry and First Vice President. The opposition say he should call elections.

The cabinet reshuffle, the third since he entered government after PSOE formed a left-wing coalition with Podemos, leaves some familiar faces in place such as Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Minister of the Interior, but Arancha Gonzales Laya, who led the Foreign Ministry, will depart.

Podemos will retain their five portfolios, including Alberto Garzon, the current Minister of Consumer Affairs who made headlines this week for suggesting Spaniards eat less meat, but crucially Minister for Labour, Yolanda Diaz, who is advocating an increase in the minimum wage, says in her post.

Among those leaving the Council of Ministers are:

Carmen Calvo, the now former First Vice President and head of the Ministry of the President; Arancha Gonzales Laya, who leaves the Foreign Ministry with relations with Morocco at an all-time low; and Jose Manuel Uribes, who will no longer be the Minister of Culture and Sports.

Juan Carlos Campo departs the Ministry of Justice after overseeing the controversial pardoning of nine jailed Catalan separatists; and Pedro Duque, a Spanish astronaut, will no longer be the Minister of Science.

Isabel Celaa exits the Ministry of Education; Jose Luis Abalos leaves the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and Ivan Redondo also leaves his role as Chief of Staff.

Some of their replacements include: Nadia Calvino, the new Vice President; Pilar Llop, Minister of Justice; Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport; Pilar Alegria, Minister of Education, Felix Bolanos, Ministry of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts; Diana Morant, Minister of Science and Innovation. Miquel Iceta becomes the head of Culture and Sports, Isabel Rodriguez becomes the new government spokesperson and territories minister and Oscar Lopez become Chief of Staff.

“As we put the pandemic behind us, the new government will focus on the economic recovery of the country and the creation of jobs, and taking full advantage of the enormous opportunity the European Union recover funds represent,” Sanchez said on July 10.

This is a breaking news story. Please come back for updates.

