The number of municipalities with more than 250 cases per 100,000 has increased to 188.

These include, Marbella, Granada, Jaen and Malaga. There are now 75 more municipalities at extreme risk than there were a week ago.

Granada is the province with the most health districts at extreme risk due to Covid-19 with 50, 16 more than the first week of July, followed by Malaga with 38, 30 more than last week and Cordoba with 31, nine more.

