Identification bracelets make beaches of Torrox safer for families

Torrox Town council will again make identification bracelets available to families using the beaches of the municipality.

This initiative, in which the Town Council will make identification bracelets available, will make the beaches much safer. Children will be easier to locate in cases of confusion which will also add value to families who choose this area not only for having the Best Climate in Europe but also for its tranquillity.

The councillor in charge of the area, Veronica Muñoz, said that this initiative, launched in 2014, has always been very well received because it is an object that is easy to carry and that minors do not usually get rid of.

The contact details are also written in various colours which makes it easier to quickly identify which area your family is located in, according to Axarquia Hoy. Children often cannot remember the contact details of their family and, in many cases, language barriers are an added issue due to many travelling to Torrox for holidays.

The bracelets are available free of charge at the tourist information points on the beaches of Ferrara and El Morche, as well as at the lifeguard watchtowers.

