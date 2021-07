The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Valencia has doubled in just 10 days. Since June 30, hospitalisations have shot up 127 percent, from 127 people admitted to Valencian hospitals to 291 patients who were registered on July 9.

The number people admitted to ICU for coronavirus has also doubled in 10 days. As of July 9, there were 31 patients in intensive care, on June 30, there were 17, an increase of 82 percent. Most of those hospitalised are aged 30 or less.

