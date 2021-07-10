Canary Islands looking to impose curfew

The Canary Islands are looking to reintroduce night curfews as cases of Covid soar among unvaccinated young people.

The rising cases could threaten many summer holidays, with Britons being enticed to the Canaries and Spain with cheap summer deals from just £330 per person.

The rise in cases comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed this week that fully vaccinated Brits returning from amber-list destinations will avoid quarantining later this month.

It was reported yesterday, July 9, that within hours of the announcement booking for flights and holidays surged, with easyJet saying that bookings to amber list countries have increased by 400 per cent.

However, since mid-June cases have been rising amongst young people and the Delta variant. The Canaries’ regional government called on the Supreme Court to authorise a 12.30am to 6am curfew on Tenerife, which has the highest coronavirus incidence.

Yesterday, July 9, regional leader Angel Victor Torres said the curfew would prevent crowds from congregating at night time and weekends, the Evening Standard reports.

He told Cadena Ser Radio said: “Pressure on hospitals is starting to grow.

“In Tenerife, ICU occupation is at around 15 per cent and young people are being admitted to intensive care.”

Since the state of emergency ended in May, regional authorities have been responsible for making decisions in response to the pandemic, however, they need court authorisation or a government decree for any measures that are strict such as lockdowns, curfews or travel bans.

