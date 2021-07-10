Cadiz farm owner investigated for serious animal abuse

Chris King
Cadiz farm owner investigated for serious animal abuse. image: guardia civil

CADIZ farm owner in San Martín del Tesorillo investigated by Seprona for serious animal abuse

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service – Seprona – of the Algeciras Command, have made available to the judicial authority a person who had been investigated for a crime of serious animal abuse.

As reported in a Guardia Civil press release, the investigation was launched when the officers were informed that in a farm located in the Cadiz province town of San Martín del Tesorillo, there were several horses being kept in terrible hygienic-sanitary conditions.

Seprona officers were deployed to the location, where they located a total of seven horses, two of them already deceased, in a terrible state of health, and displaying obvious symptoms of malnutrition and dehydration.

As a result of observing the poor conditions that the horses presented, the Seprona officers coordinated their transfer to the facilities of a reputable equine farm in the area, where they could receive all the necessary veterinary care and attention.

After identifying and locating the owner of the farm – who performed the function of caretaker of the horses – the officers verified how he lacked the necessary documentation for keeping these animals in the facilities, leading to the Guardia Civil placing the Cadiz farm owner before a court, charged with being investigated for an alleged crime of animal abuse.


A spokesman for Seprona, speaking about the case, and while recalling the campaign carried out against the abuse and abandonment of domestic animals, said, “I can tell you about it, to educate citizens to promote necessary measures in the protection, management, and welfare of companion animals, and to denounce behaviours contrary to the welfare of domestic animals of which they are aware”, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

