Best selling second-hand cars in Spain during 2021

BEST selling second-hand cars in Spain during the first six months of 2021



According to data from the Ganvam sellers association, diesel cars older than 15 years continue to be the favourite choice of buyers, with the used car market improving this year, although the preferred choices of vehicle are ageing.

Data from this association of motoring professionals shows that a total of 965,145 transactions took place in the first half of 2021, which is a 42 per cent increase on 2020 figures, yet still 4.2 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The best-selling second-hand cars in these first six months were around double of new cars, which show a figure of 456,987, and two out of every three sales were made privately between the owners, while one in every four models sold was a Volkswagen Golf.

Cars older than 15 years represented one-third of the sales, bringing the average age of second-hand cars to 10.8 years said the sellers association, although vehicles aged between three and five years did show an increase of 47 per cent compared to 2019, according to motor.elpais.com.

Electric cars made a mark in the second-hand market, with 4,434 units sold until June, a low figure, but we must not lose sight of the fact that these models are still young yet to be massively incorporated into the used vehicle cycle.

During the first half of 2021, the Volkswagen Golf sold 31,132 units, 25 per cent of the market, with the Seat Ibiza in second place with 29, 770 units sold, in third, the Seat Leon with 25,46, the Renault Megane with 24,183 was fourth, and in fifth was the Ford Focus with 22,509, five models in exactly the same order as 2020, while in 2019, it was the same five models also, but in a different order.

Two out of every three sales in the first half of 2021, according to the Ganvam sellers association were formalised between the owners, with 67.1 per cent of the total, while used-car companies occupied 17.1 per cent of the total sales, as reported by motor.elpais.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.