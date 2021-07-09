SEAT launch the first megatruck for vehicle transport in Spain

SEAT and SETRAM have launched the first megatruck for vehicle transport in Spain.

The megatruck is 25.25 metres long and has a load capacity of 10-11 cars, depending on the model mix, compared to 8-9 for a traditional truck. Its annual transport volume is more than 8,600 vehicles, which represents a 12 per cent improvement in daily productivity.

Compared to a conventional four-axle truck, the megatruck reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 10 per cent per trip and reduces logistics costs by 11 per cent.

The main reason for this reduction is the improvement in fuel consumption efficiency per tonne transported, as the load capacity is increased by 4.75 metres in length, allowing up to three more cars to be loaded.

Herbert Steiner, Vice-President for Production and Logistics at SEAT said, “The megatruck eliminates 500 truck circulations per year on the city’s ring roads and reduces 5.2 tons of CO2 emissions per year, which brings enormous advantages in terms of sustainability, environment, road safety and efficiency. With the megatruck and rail transport, our main logistics route to the Port of Barcelona, we are moving steadily towards a maximum reduction in vehicle transport’s carbon footprint.”

Miquel Tarragona, general manager of SETRAM, added, “The main advantage of the 25.25-metre vehicle carrier lies in its increased capacity. It reduces the impact on the environment and the need for trucks for the same production, with less concentration on the road, providing a more environmentally friendly and sustainable form of vehicle transport.”

