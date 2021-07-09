Remember her name

Linda Hall
THE family of five-year-old Leire, mown down by a drunk driver in Roquets, asked people to call her by her name. “Don’t remember her as the girl they killed outside Mercadona, call her Leire, give her a face,” her father declared to a Telecinco interviewer. The driver, a soldier from the Legion stationed in Viator driving with a Cuba Libre in the passenger seat, was later charged and released. In Roquetas, residents took to the streets to protest, although Leire’s family asked them to respect the decision while admitting they were surprised. “I don’t blame the judge, I understand that the law is the law,” said Deborah, Leire’s aunt. “He is doing his job and it will have cost him his life and soul to let that person go,” she said, pointing out that this was obvious from the statement from judge assigned to the case. “This judge perfectly understands the present moment, understands your pain, but there are no legal grounds for remanding the accused,” he wrote. Leire’s father, David, also thanked the Legion, whose general and high-ranking officers visited the family to offer support. It was not the Legion’s fault that the driver who killed Leire was a soldier, Deborah said, although she hoped that her niece’s death might help to change the law.
GRIEVING FAMILY: Leire’s father and aunt Photo credit: Telecinco

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

