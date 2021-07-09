Police make five arrests in Marbella for sexual exploitation. The National Police has dismantled a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Two women have been released and there are 22 detainees in total, 17 in the province of Almeria and five in Marbella. The main person in charge of the organisation has been imprisoned, and four brothels and three hostess clubs have been closed by court order.

The criminal organisation captured the victims, mainly women from Eastern Europe, through agencies that published false job offers on the Internet, such as the sale of drugs and drugs for erectile dysfunction. As reported by Malaga Hoy, in 2019 the National Police carried out an investigation into an organisation dedicated to trafficking women for their sexual exploitation, which culminated in the arrest in Motril, Granada, of six people and the release of five victims. The officers did not end the investigations and continued with the investigation of several agencies that through web pages and social networks captured women from various Eastern European countries, to whom they presented false job offers to work in public relations in Spain and in other countries in the European Union.

During the investigation, it uncovered the existence of an organisation that controlled brothels and hostess clubs in the province of Almeria and in Marbella and that it had collaboration agreements with recruitment agencies. Through these agreements, the organisation received women to work in its premises, and it was here that they were informed that their real work was going to be the exercise of prostitution. The women were subjected to strict control by the managers of the premises, had to be available 24 hours a day with only two hours free to go out, and had to hand over 50 per cent of their profits to the organisation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

