Man kills elderly mother and attempts to murder sister in Malaga

A jury has found a man guilty of fatally shooting his 81-year-old mother and attempted murder of his sister.

The incident occurred in September 2019 in the Malaga neighbourhood of Puerto de la Torre.

The court reached a verdict of guilty today, Friday, July 9. The defendant acknowledged his crimes on the first day of the trial.

The prosecutor’s office accused him of the crime of murder and another of attempted murder, initially requesting a reviewable permanent prison sentence.

However, the public prosecution requested a sentence of 27 years in prison to be imposed, 20 years for the murder of his mother and seven and a half years for the attempted murder of his sister.

According to Malaga Hoy, the man was at the home he shared with his mother when his sister, with whom he has an “extremely conflictive relationship”, arrived at the door. He allegedly picked up a shotgun and pointed it to his sister, however, his mother got in the way and ended up on the ground. While the mother was on the floor, he allegedly “fired a point-blank shot to the head that caused her death instantly.”

In his statement, the defendant said that although he ended his mother’s life “it was not what he most wanted,” and “was mentally alienated, in a state of shock” at the time.

“I am very sorry to have killed my mother and apologise for that,” he said, adding that he “cared for” and “adored” her.

