Malaga enters fifth coronavirus wave with incidence rate of 350 cases

MALAGA enters the fifth coronavirus wave with an incidence rate of 350 cases. Some health experts consider that Andalucia has just entered the fifth coronavirus wave after reaching the extreme risk that involves a rate of almost 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. But that average is driven by the Costa del Sol, Malaga capital and the Guadalhorce Valley, which are currently at health alert level two, which has resulted in the Malaga province recording a rate of 351.7 infections in the last 14 days.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the Ministry of Health and Families has notified two new coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, which brings the total figure to 1,681 since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the registered positive cases in the last 24 hours amount to 851. 91% of those infected with the virus confirmed by the Junta since February of last year are listed as cured. However, active cases are currently about 1,200 more than just a month ago. This change in trend is followed with the same concern as the increase in hospitalized and admitted to the ICU that was reported this Thursday, July 8.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Families has also provided vaccination data. On this day, July 9, 23,274 new doses have been administered, for a total of 1.6 million that has already been distributed in the province of Malaga. Within the vaccination plan, 43.37% of the population has received the complete immunization, specifically 731,191 people, 16,335 alone in the last 24 hours. And at least one dose has been administered to 933,981 citizens, which results in 55.4% of registered Malaga residents.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

