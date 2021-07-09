Drug organization busted in Alicante shipped parcels through the airport

DRUG organization busted in Alicante shipped their parcels through the airport. The Guardia Civil, the National Police and the Tax Agency have arrested four men, three Polish citizens (51, 29 and 21) and a Spanish national (53), as alleged perpetrators of a crime of drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.

As reported by Las Provincias, among the seized items is a 9 mm calibre submachine gun, 5,367 marijuana plants, 113 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis, and a major drug processing laboratory has also been dismantled. The business was carried out through international parcel shipments from the Alicante-Elche airport, with which they distributed significant amounts of cannabis.

The criminal organization consisted of four individuals, whose logistics centre was located in the town of Alicante. From there, the two leaders coordinated both the production of the plantation located in Elche, as well as the treatment and bagging unit that was located in Gandia. The final step was to distribute the drug through logistics companies. The organization had a laboratory highly specialized in drug processing with more than 5,000 marijuana plants, was a highly efficient mass spectrometer and state-of-the-art analysis and processing equipment, with which they converted the drug into a multitude of different forms such as oils and powders.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The searches and arrests of the alleged perpetrators had to be carried out simultaneously and with extreme security measures, since the investigators knew of the possible possession of a 9mm calibre submachine gun in one of the homes. It was in the house in Alicante capital where the weapon was located, as well as numerous accounting documentation and money from the logistics operations carried out.